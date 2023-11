Parineeti Chopra wishes husband Raghav Chadha on his birthday with a long, adorable post

Parineeti Chopra is deeply and madly in love with her husband, Raghav Chadha, and this adorable birthday wish of the actress is one proof. You’re the best gift God has given me, my Ragaii! Your mind and intelligence amaze me. Your values, honesty and faith make me want to be a better human being. Your commitment to family makes me feel blessed everyday. You’re a vintage gentleman in a whacko world. Your calm is my medicine.Today is officially my favourite day because you were born today, for me. Happy birthday husband! Thankyou for choosing me back..