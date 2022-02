Image credit: Instagram

Parth Samthaan in Ghudchadhi

Bollywood is always considered to be the next step for TV actors. We have witnessed many transitions happening that have turned out to be super successful. The biggest example is that of Sushant Singh Rajput. In the year 2022, we are going to witness many TV actors who are going to mark their Bollywood debuts. Parth Samthaan is at the top. It recently got revealed that Parth is making his Bollywood debut with film Ghudchadhi that also features Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.