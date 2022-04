Parul Chauhan

It was in an interview with Times of India that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Parul Chauhan confessed that she does not want to have children. Her husband is also on the same page. She had said, 'I don’t want to have kids and I am very open about it. My husband and I share the same thoughts about this. I like kids but only if they are of some other people (laughs). Plus, there is no pressure on me to have a child and my in-laws have also been very supportive about it. I am the way I am.'