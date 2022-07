Parveen Babi

The world of showbiz is challenging. As much as glitzy it looks on the outside, there is a dark side to it too. Not all stars are successful and then there are some who lose all after reaching a great height of success. Parveen Babi was one of the most gorgeous divas of the film industry but she had a tough life. Reportedly, she suffered from a psychological ailment. She was found dead in her apartment in 2005 and reports say that she did not have any wealth left when she passed away.