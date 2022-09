Image credit: Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan's shirtless picture leaves everyone swooning

Bollywood actors are fascinated with perfect abs, well-toned bodies and good looks. But it is only Shah Rukh Khan who has all of it along with a great amount of charm and wittiness. He is not called King Khan for no reason. He indeed is one of the most charming personalities Bollywood has ever seen and well, he is HAWT too. The recent picture is proof of it. Shah Rukh Khan left the internet ablaze by sharing a shirtless picture of his. Sporting long hair and flaunting his chiseled abs, Shah Rukh Khan is killing it and how! Definitely, he is the sexiest at 56 and this picture has made our wait for Pathaan difficult! Take a look at other shirtless pictures of King Khan because you can and you must.