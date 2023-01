Pathaan: Here's how Shah Rukh Khan's fans are celebrating him in the grand way

Pathaan has finally hit the theatres and fans are going gaga over it. Pathaan, the action-thriller film is directed by Siddharth Anand and features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles. Shah Rukh Khan made his comeback on the big screens after 4 years and this is the major reason his fans celebrate his film. Here's a look at how fan clubs across the country are celebrating the grand spectacle.