A look at the World's richest actors

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars in the entertainment industry. The handsome actor enjoys a huge fan following all across the globe. The superstar is all set to make his comeback after several years and will spill his magic in Siddharth Anand's directorial Pathaan along with Deepika Padukone. Well, Shah Rukh Khan has been listed as one of the richest actors in the world. World of Statistics took to their Twitter handle and shared the list of the world's 8 richest actors and netizens showered praises and love for Shah Rukh Khan. Well, Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian star who made it to the list and fans said that they are proud of him.