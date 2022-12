Ranveer Singh

Bollywood's most energetic actor Ranveer Singh knows how to entertain his fans with his acting skills. He is one of the richest actors in Bollywood and his net worth is reportedly around Rs. 350 crores. He made his Bollywood debut with Band Baaja Baaraat with Anushka Sharma. He will be seen in Rohit Shetty's film Cirkus alonsgide Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez.