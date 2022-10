Bollywood actors and how much they scored in their 12th exams

Bollywood celebrities have always managed to win hearts with their movie performances, fashion and much more. But, do you know how much these stars scored in their 12th exams? Well, these actors are an inspiration to many. From Shah Rukh Khan to Janhvi Kapoor; here is a list of Bollywood actors and how much they scored in their 12th exams.