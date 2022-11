Bollywood celebrity managers who work hard for their stars

Bollywood celebrities rose to fame with their films and manage to impress audiences with their performances. But, do you know a celebrity needs a kickass manager who can manage all their work and maintain an image in the public. From Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani to Kareena Kapoor's manager Poonam Damania; a look at the celeb managers who are behind the success of stars.