Pathaan creates history by earning 100 crore worldwide on the first day of its release. Shah Rukh Khan’s film becomes the biggest Hindi film opener at the box office, and he showed why he is the King Khan of Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan made his comeback after four long years and when he arrived, he conquered and how. But there is still long way to go when it comes to defeating these south massive hits.