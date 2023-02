Pathaan does wonders on day 11

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan has given a splendid start to the year 2023. The film that released on January 25 has become the biggest blockbuster. It is after a long time that Bollywood has witnessed such a great hit. Even on second Saturday, Pathaan managed to do fabulously well at the box office. As per early estimates, the film has done approximately Rs 22 crore. This takes the collection of Pathaan much beyond Aamir Khan's Dangal's lifetime collection. Pathaan has now become the number-one Hindi movie in India. Let's take a look at the records broken by Pathaan.