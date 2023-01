Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's movie set for mammoth start

Pathaan box office has been the topic of discussion and how. It seems Shah Rukh Khan is set for a historic opening overseas. He is the biggest Bollywood abroad abroad. This is the actor's comeback after four years. While experts are predicting an opening of Rs 25 crores in India, the numbers from foreign nations are most exciting. Take a look at the details shared below.