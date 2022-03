Image credit: Instagram

Leaked Pictures from the sets of Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham flew down to Spain a few days ago to shoot for Pathaan. Recently, a few pictures of SRK and Deepika from the sets were leaked on social media, and fans have gone berserk after having a look at those pictures. It surely creates more excitement to watch the movie which is slated to release during Republic Day weekend next year.