Pathaan: Here's all you need to know

Pathaan has finally released on the big screens on January 25. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. Well, the action-thriller film is selling tickets like hot cupcakes and reportedly the movie is already creating new records at the box office. Here's all you need to know to about Pathaan's box-office collections.