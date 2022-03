Image credit: Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Spain

After releasing the teaser of their upcoming film Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham zoomed off to Spain to shoot the remaining portions of the film. Since then, many leaked pictures of the stars have made their way to the internet. Adding to the series of leaked pictures, a new set of photos have surfaced on the web.