Aamir Khan’s Dangal warned 1986.03 cr at the box office

Only if you have forgotten let’s take a quick brush up. Before Shah Rukh Khan, not even Salman Khan but Aamir Khan’s Dangal created history and became the first Hindi film to enter 1000 crore club and earned rupees 1968.03 crore reportedly. Also Read - Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan reveals the secret of his happy married life with wife Gauri and it deserves your attention right now