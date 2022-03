Image credit: Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan in Spain

Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Spain shooting for his next big project titled Pathaan produced under the YRF banner. It is set to hit the screens next year in January. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. While Deepika and John are back in town, it seems, SRK is still shooting for his portions in the film. Now a set of new pictures have gone viral on the internet that shows Shah Rukh Khan chilling in Spain and sweetly even obliging to selfies with fans.