Pathaan success celebration and press conference

Pathaan is roaring with huge success and has slapped all the haters and trolls big time. Pathaan has also withstood the boycott storm. Despite all the negativity on social media, the box office collections are proving that the Hindi Cinema is not going anywhere. And with the movie making a business of Rs 500 crores already, the sweet success was celebrated in presence of fans, media and the crew of Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Siddharth Anand joined the stage for some QnA. Here we are with some visuals from the Pathaan success celebrations that'll be remembered by all.