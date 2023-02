Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has made Rs 630 crores at the GBOC. The movie, a spy thriller stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The star cast admitted that they are amazed with the box office success of Pathaan. A stylish spy thriller it has some great combat action, songs and terrific locations. The icing on the cake is the cameo by Salman Khan.