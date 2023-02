2.0

Shankar has made some of the most expensive movies in India. Rajinikanth, Amy Jackson and Akshay Kumar. 2.0 was made on a staggering budget of Rs 540 to 600 crores. The movie made around Rs 655.81 crores at the box office. The digital and satellite rights got the makers Rs 180 crores.