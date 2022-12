Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan advises Deepika Padukone

The two are working together in Pathaan after seven long years. Shah Rukh Khan advised Deepika Padukone to always work with people with whom one would create good memories. He said working on a film gave memories of a lifetime so it was important.