Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Shah Rukh Khan – Pathaan

A couple of days ago, Shah Rukh Khan finally officially announced his movie Pathaan. The actor also revealed that the film will hit the big screens on 25th January 2022. Fans of SRK are super excited abut the movie as they will get to watch him on the big screens after a gap of four years. Pathaan will be shot in Spain, and this schedule of the film has been in the news for the past few months. The Spain schedule was supposed to take place in October last year, but was postponed. However, finally, now SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham have left for the Spain to shoot for the film.