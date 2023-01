Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan's movie shattering records

Pathaan is doing very well at the box office. Now, people are hoping if it will beat the collections of Yash's KGF 2 and Baahubali 2. As per Girish Johar, the movie should cross Rs 250 crores nett by first five days. Talking about overseas, if it crossed the USD 22.5 million mark by end of Sunday, the movie could make Rs 500 crores GBOC in first five days. This will determine if it will cross the Rs 500 crore nett plus of Baahubali.