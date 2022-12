Pathaan

While the year 2022 was a great one for Bollywood, the upcoming year looks pretty interesting. Everyone has high hopes as there is a great lineup of films ready to hit the theatres. There is a hope that Bollywood will be able to revive itself by setting the cash registors ringing. Among the first ones to release is Pathaan. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is going to hit the theatres in January 25, 2023. It marks SRK's comeback after a short hiatus and thus there is a great excitement among his fans.