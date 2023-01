Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Ranveer Singh

Pathaan craze has gripped the nation. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepik Padukone, John Abraham starrer Pathaan made it to the theatres today and it has received a thunderous response. Fans are going gaga over the film and the box office reports suggest that the film is already a hit. Bollywood stars have also joined in the mania. A special screening was held that saw many big celebrities. Ranveer Singha arrived to watch wifey Deepika's movie in style. He opted for an all-black look and sported cool shades.