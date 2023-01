Deepika Padukone

Bollywood divas have no qualms about going bold. They are badass, bold and beautiful. From backless gowns to more - Bollywood actresses know how to kill it with their good looks. The recent one to leave everyone speechless is Deepika Padukone. On the movie poster of Pathaan, Deepika Padukone has posed in a beautiful black backless dress. Her swag is killer and her intense gaze can make anyone swoon over her good looks. Here's looking at other actresses who posed in backless outfits on movie posters.