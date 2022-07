Image credit: Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan greets fans on Eid

From festivals to his birthday, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans gather outside his house and wait for his small glimpse. This year, SRK gave best Eidi to his fans as he greeted his fans on the festival with waves and flying kisses. The superstar’s fans’ Eid surely became super special. We have to say that SRK never disappoints his fans and the pictures of the actor have gone viral.