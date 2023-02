Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan

Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan's nasty feud has always managed to grab attention. In an interview, Shah Rukh Khan was asked about his relationship with Salman and he said that it's going really well and the two are planning on having a baby together. For the uninitiated, both Salman and Shah Rukh Khan got into a fight at Katrina Kaif's birthday party in 2008 and since then stopped talking to each other for many years. Their differences ended at Baba Siddique's iftaar party.