Bollywood’s Late Lateefs – Shah Rukh Khan

Today, we will be having a dekko at the list of latecomers of Bollywood. Well, the industry is known for various downsides and one of it is the habit of coming late on the sets or to work. A lot of Bollywood actors are known for their habit of reaching late on sets and keeping everyone waiting. Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar are two of the Bollywood stars who are known for their punctuality. But stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan and more are known for their lateness. Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan has this old habit of coming late on sets. And that’s what happened this time too. Shah Rukh was a bit behind the schedule for his ad shoot, but it was because he had been shooting for his film throughout the night. When he reached the sets, he sweetly apologised for the same. The Jawan actor interacted with everyone and treated everyone with respect on sets, revealed the cinematographer, Lawrence Dcunha.