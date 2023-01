Image credit: Pinterest

Will Pathaan join Shah Rukh Khan's highest-rated films list?

Pathaan storm has come into the cinema halls already. Fans are celebrating Shah Rukh Khan's return to silver screens after a hiatus of about 4 years. Shah Rukh Khan fans were eagerly waiting for this moment and the film. And the reviews coming out are quite good. Fans are loving the action and the cameo of Salman Khan in the movie. It was a known fact that Salman will be making a cameo. And fans are in love after their reunion on-screen. As Pathaan is trending all over, we are here with the TOP 10 highest-rated movie on IMDb. Will Pathaan join the list? We shall wait and see.