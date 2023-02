Shah Rukh Khan

Pathaan superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the talk of the town. His movie has almost touched Rs 850 crores at the global box office. But it is his watch that is now making news. He was seen in an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar watch that is priced at Rs five crores. He was seen sporting it at the Pathaan event. For someone whose net worth is above USD 725 million dollars it is just a fancy accessory.