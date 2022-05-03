What next after KGF 2?

Currently, KGF 2 stands at a whopping ₹1012 crore gross at the box office worldwide. The pan-India monster has now turned into a pan-world monster, becoming only the fourth Indian film to breach the ₹1000 crore gross worldwide after Dangal, Baahubali 2 and RRR in that order. RRR has all but folded its lifetime run at ₹1110 crore gross. At the rate at which the former is dominating the box office, it's nothing more than a foregone conclusion that it should breach RRR's lifetime collection and become the third highest grossing Indian movie worldwide. So, which movie could next beat KGF Chapter 2 and claim the third highest position worldwide? Here are the ones we think stand a chance…