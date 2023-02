Blockbusters Indian cinema has registered in January

The New Year 2023 started with a bang with multiple box office blockbusters from Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries. Indian Cinema has registered back-to-back blockbusters in the first month of 2023. Last year had a slow run with a handful of hit movies such as RRR, Pushpa, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Kashmir Files. South and Bollywood both had several flops, however, looks like January 2023 has come with a new ray of shine. Most of the movies that were released in the first month made outstanding business at the box office.