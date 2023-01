Shah Rukh Khan's return

January 2023 is dedicated to Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer is going to release on January 25, 2023. Here's looking at the 7 facts that ensure that the film will be a hit. The biggest reason why everyone is looking forward to Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen. It is after a gap of four years that King Khan will return to the theatres as the lead hero. He is going to unleash his action-hero avatar and SRKians are waiting with bated breath to watch him in theatres.