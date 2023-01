Image credit: BollywoodLife

Pathaan Top 80 important box office records:

Pathaan is a smashing success and a tight slap on the face of detractors. Well, Shah Rukh Khan mania is back after 4 years and it is certainly very sweet. Joining him in this much-awaited success are Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Siddharth Anand, Aditya Chopra and the rest of the cast and crew of Pathaan. Even before Pathaan was released in the theatres, it had been making business and breaking records. And in this infographic photo gallery, y'all can learn about all the records that Pathaan made at the box office, not just nationally but also internationally! Here are the 80 most important records: