Pathaan Vs Padmaavat: 7 common factors between the Siddharth Anand and Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

Pathaan is making news due to the huge controversy around Besharam Rang. Many fringe Hindu groups have complained that an orange bikini and Besharam in the same song is hurtful to the sentiments of Hindus. Effigies of the actors are being burnt, people are doing dharnas and politicians are making comments left right and centre. Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan are not new to controversy. The actress has been through the drill with Padmaavat once. Here is how the noise around Pathaan is reminiscent of the same...