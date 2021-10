Action bonanza

Action lovers rejoice because not only has Bollywood got a buffet of potentially slick, cool and adrenaline-pumping action movies, mounted on lavish scales with high production values, lined up for y’all, but they’ll also be starring some of the biggest names in the industry from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham to Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. So, without further ado, check them out below: