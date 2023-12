Pavitra Punia's blouse tore on the sets of her show

Pavitra Punia revealed in an interview to TimesofIndia that her blouse opened and she fell down. She was shocked and wanted to know if something was visible and she got choked. She recalled the mishap incident and said that she was wearing a blouse that had one hook. She gained 2.5 kgs and was sure something was going to happen.