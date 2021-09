Image credit: Instagram/Ankita Lokhande

Manav and Archana

Pavitra Rishta 2 will premiere from September 15. The show is special for all Sushant Singh Rajput fans. Now, Shaheer Sheikh will be stepping into the shoes of Sushant for the role of Manav. Ankita Lokhande will return as Archana. The trailer of the show left every surprise and people have been praising Shaheer and Ankita for their performance. Now, Shaheer and Ankita have shared pictures together as Manav and Archana.