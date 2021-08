Image credit: Instagram/just_ankita.22

Manav and Archana

Pavitra Rishta 2 will begin soon. The promo of the show has left everyone surprised. Fans are all praise for Ankita Lokhande as Archana. They also showered love on Shaheer Sheikh who is stepping into Sushant Singh Rajput’s shoes as Manav Deshmukh. As the we await for the show to begin, Shaheer Sheikh’s pictures with Ankita Lokhande’s family have gone viral on the internet. It seems Shaheer met Ankita’s mother and her masi recently. His picture with Ankita Lokhande makes us excited to see them as Manav and Archana.