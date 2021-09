Image credit: Instagram/Shaheer Sheikh

Pavitra Rishta 2 meets Kundali Bhagya

Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande starrer Pavitra Rishta 2 released today. Pavitra Rishta 2 is a web show and a re-telling of the 2009's TV show of the same name. Shaheer and Ankita as Manav and Archana have been loved for their performance. Fans have called it the perfect tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. Before the show released, Shaheer and Ankita promoted the show through Shraddha Arya’s Kundali Bhagya. Their BTS pictures together cannot be missed.