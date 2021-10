Image credit: Instagram

#AruDeep

Indian Idol 12 has ended but the craze for Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal isn’t stopping. Fans have loved this singing duo and some even feel that they are dating each other. However, Arunita and Pawandeep have always maintained that they are just friends. But people want them to get married. Their duets are loved and now the two will be seen in a music video. A few pictures from their first music video have gone viral.