Image credit: Instagram

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh host wedding reception in Mumbai

Lock Upp contestant Payal Rohatgi and wrestler Sangram Singh took their wedding vows on July 10 in Agra after dating for 12 years. Since then, the couple have been celebrating their marriage by hosting several wedding receptions for their friends and colleagues. On Saturday, the celebration continued as Payal and Sangram stole the show with their loving chemistry at their lavish wedding reception in Mumbai. Take a look.