Image credit: Instagram

Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh wedding

After being in a relationship for around a decade, Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh will be tying the knot tomorrow (9th July). The pre-wedding ceremonies have started and the actress has been sharing pictures of the same on Instagram. Payal and Sangram’s wedding has been in the news for the past few days, and recently, the actress opened up about her wedding in an interview with E-Times.