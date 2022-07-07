Payal Rohatgi mehndi ceremony

Ex-Bigg Boss and Lock Upp contestant Payal Rohatgi is beaming like she’s on cloud nine these days, and why shouldn’t she? The joy is apparent as she gears up to walk down the aisle with longtime boyfriend Sangram Singh, a wrestler by profession. That smile has now broadened tenfold and the joy has been augmented to infinity as Payal Rohatgi’s mehndi ceremony got underway. Check out all the lovely pics from the function below: