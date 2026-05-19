Perfect Crown controversy: Director Park Joon Hwa BREAKS silence on IU-Byeon Woo-Seok's drama, issues apology

What was the Perfect Crown controversy about?
The debate regarding historical misrepresentation was the main contributing factor. Accusations of historical distortion were raised by scenes like the Chinese-style tea ceremony between Seong Hui-ju (IU) and Queen Dowager Yoon I-rang (Gong Seung-yeon) in the private audience, the scene in which the Queen Dowager makes a stone kowtow in front of the Crown Prince (Byeon Woo-seok), the controversy surrounding the depiction of a real historical figure, Crown Prince Moonhyo, and the coronation scene in the eleventh episode, in which subjects shout Cheonse, Cheoncheonse rather than Manse.