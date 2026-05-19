Perfect Crown controversy: Director Park Joon Hwa BREAKS silence on IU-Byeon Woo-Seok's drama, issues apology

What did Perfect Crown director say?

“I gave an interview to MBC after the drama ended filming. I hoped viewers would find happiness through this drama, but it turned into an uncomfortable situation for everyone. I want to apologise to the viewers and everyone, as I hold the greatest responsibility on behalf of the production team, leaving no room for excuses, for creating something that was unfortunate rather than enjoyable. Personally, I am truly sorry that I caused more hardship than reward to the actors who worked hard to create this drama. I am truly sorry.”