Perfect Crown controversy EXPLAINED: Why did IU and Byeon Woo-Seok's drama spark heated debate after VIRAL success?

How did IU react to the controversy?

Meanwhile, IU, who portrayed Seong Hui-ju in the drama, has allegedly voiced concern over the mounting criticism. Although she did not address the historical dispute directly, K-media claimed that during her birthday celebration on May 16, the actress was disappointed that the argument overshadowed the drama's emotional climax and the cast and crew's hard work. Her supporters, on the other hand, backed IU online, stating that actresses should not be held responsible for the creative decisions made by authors and production teams.