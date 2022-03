Permission To Dance on Stage Seoul rocked and how!

After a span of 2.5 years, BTS finally performed in front of their home crowd in Korea. The Permission To Dance On Stage Seoul concerts are happening this week. It was an emotional moment for the K-Pop kings. The concert took place at the Olympic Stadium, which was filled to half capacity. Also, the fans had to use clappers as could not chant, yell, shout or stand up in their seats. We must laud the K-ARMYs who were disciplined throughout not flouting the government. It takes a different type of poise to stay calm when you are watching one sizzling performance after another. This was the writer’s first experience of watching a BTS concert.