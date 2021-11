About Salman Khan's jail term

In an old interview, Salim Khan had spoken about Salman Khan's time in jail post the accident case. He had said, '“Accident ke case me usko 18 din jail hui thi. Bail hone ke pehle he was there for 18 days in jail. Law me ye provision hi nahi hai ki ek bacche ko agar saza hoti hai to uski maa ko kitni takleef hoti hai. Usne kya kiya hai? Law me provision nahi hai ki iske maa ko ya iske baap ko takleef hogi to ise ye saza nahi milni chahiye. Hum log paani peete waqt guilty feel karte the, raat ko AC chalate waqt guilty feel karte the. Wo kaise halat mein so raha hoga, Usne bataya tha aisa jagah hai jaha dari bichsa dete hain, balti rakh dete hain, pankha wankha hota nahi. (There is no provision in law for parents of those accused. – What wrong did the parents do? How hurt will they be when their child is punished, what are they being punished for? We felt guilty even while drinking water and using AC because we were thinking about his conditions in the jail. He had told me that it is just a rug for bed with no fan and they keep a bucket beside him)'.